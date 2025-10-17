Kantara 2 Fame Rishab Shetty Reveals His Astrologer Father Helped Rename Him, What Was His Original Name?

Rishab Shetty, the powerhouse actor-director who took Indian cinema by storm with Kantara, recently opened up about a deeply personal and lesser-known chapter of his life his name change.

In a candid conversation on The Right Angle, Season 2 with Sonal Kalra, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Rishab shared that his father, who is an astrologer, had a defining influence on his screen identity. "My real name is Prashant. My father suggested I change it to Rishab for better prospects in work," he revealed. Interestingly, both names Prashant and Rishab were chosen by his father himself.

The revelation adds a heartfelt dimension to Rishab's already inspiring journey, from a small-town boy in coastal Karnataka to one of India's most respected filmmakers. With Kantara, Rishab didn't just deliver a box-office blockbuster; he crafted a spiritual and cultural movement that resonated across languages and generations. The film's layered storytelling and rooted authenticity earned him National Award recognition, placing him firmly among the most powerful voices in contemporary Indian cinema.

Now, with Kantara 2, Rishab is ready to transport audiences once again into a world that seamlessly blends myth, faith, and folklore.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological action drama that dives deep into the origins of the divine legend explored in the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Set centuries before the first film, the story unfolds in the world of kings, deities, and ancient traditions, revealing how faith, power, and destiny intertwine. The movie stars Rishab Shetty in a dual role, alongside Saptami Gowda and Kishore, with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty under Hombale Films, the prequel is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2025.