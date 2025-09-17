Kantara 2 Trailer Release Date: Here's When Rishab Shetty's Film's Trailer Is Likely To Be Out

Kantara 2 Trailer Release Date: Remember the much talked about 2022 release Kantara? The movie was a massive hit among fans and actor-director Rishab Shetty also won a National Award for the movie. Now Rishab Shetty is making headlines once again as he is coming with a prequel to Kantara. Titled as Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) is a mythological action drama which will is written and directed by Rishab Shetty once again. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) features Rishab in the lead.

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka during the reign of Kadambas of Banavasi and is expected to delve into the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the mythological lore surrounding divine land guardianship. In fact, it will blend spirituality, regional folklore and action as the movie once again focuses on man's relationship with nature and the divine. To note, as Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) is eyeing a grand release in October, there have been speculations about when its trailer will be released

Kantara 2 Trailer Release Date

According to a report published in One India, the much awaited trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) is likely to release on September 20, 2025. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2), which is produced by Homable Films is expected to release on October 2 across India and will be dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali and English. In fact, the makers have reportedly organised grand paid premieres in 2,500+ theatres in India and across the world except China. This isn't all. Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) has also struck a ₹125 crore deal for the digital rights with Amazon Prime Video.