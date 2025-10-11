Kantara 2 Box Office Day 10 Early Updates: Rishab Shetty's Film Beats Friday's Collection, Check Report

Kantara 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Updates: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continues to break milestones with each passing day, maintaining strong momentum at the box office. As of Saturday, Kantara 2 is expected to witness a noticeable rise in collections, with the weekend boost likely to drive its earnings further. On Friday, the film recorded Rs. 22.25 crore, taking its total to an impressive mark as it inches closer to the Rs. 400 crore milestone. Let's take a look at how much Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to collect at the box office on Saturday and where it currently stands in its remarkable run:

Kantara 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed Rs. 24.14 crore at the box office on Day 10 (Saturday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stand at Rs. 383.79 crore as per today's early trends. So far, Kantara 2 has successfully surpassed yesterday's (Friday) collection. To note, the movie has earned Rs. 22.25 crore on the 2nd Friday.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 61.85 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 45.4 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 55 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 63 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 31.5 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 34.25 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 25.25 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 21.15 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 337.4 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 22.25 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 24.14 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 383.79 Cr (early trends)

After a blockbuster theatrical run, Kantara 2, also known as Kantara: Chapter 1, is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The Rishab Shetty starrer is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2025, giving audiences another chance to experience its mythological grandeur at home. The film will reportedly be available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam from day one, while the Hindi version is expected to arrive later. With an OTT deal estimated at around Rs. 125 crore, Kantara 2 continues to prove its massive popularity and dominance beyond the big screen.