Kantara Chapter 1 12 Days Collection Early Updates: Will Rishab Shetty's Film Hit 500Cr Mark Today?

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) saw a whopping 75% rise in the collection on Saturday, earning Rs. 39 crore. Later on Sunday too, Kantara Chapter 1 grossed a little over 39 crore. This made the weekend box office collection of Rishab Shetty's film stand at Rs. 78.75 crore. But since it's Monday today, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see a huge dip in the collection. Will the movie see over 50% fall today? Let us take a look at the early trends of Kantara Chapter 1's box office collection.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed Rs. 4.44 crore at the box office on Day 12 (2nd Monday) as of 6 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stand at Rs. 442.84 crore.

Will Kantara Chapter 1 Hit 450 Cr Today?

Kantara Chapter 1 has continued its strong run at the box office, maintaining double-digit collections even on its slower days. The trend is expected to continue today as well, with early estimates suggesting that the film may earn around Rs. 10 crore by the end of Monday. Currently standing just Rs. 2 crore short of the Rs. 45 crore mark, the film is likely to surpass that milestone soon. Industry analysts also believe that Kantara Chapter 1 has the potential to reach the Rs. 500 crore global mark by the end of the day. We'll have to wait for the final box office report to confirm the numbers.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date & Platform

Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 is finally heading to OTT after a powerful theatrical run. The film, which captivated audiences with its mythological narrative and striking visuals, will reportedly premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2025, as per a report by The Economic Times. Amazon has secured the streaming rights for nearly Rs. 125 crore, marking one of the biggest digital deals for a Kannada film. The movie will stream in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with a Hindi version expected a few weeks later, allowing fans across India to relive the magic of Kantara: Chapter 1 from home