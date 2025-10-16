Kantara Chapter 1 15 Days Box Office Early Updates: Will Rishab's Film Close Today's Collection At 490Cr?

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15 Early Updates: Kantara Chapter 1 is just a few crores away from hitting the Rs. 500 crore mark at the global box office. The film, written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, witnessed a drop in collections on Wednesday, earning around Rs. 10.5 crores, a decline of nearly 25%. If the same trend continues, the film's earnings may fall into single digits in the coming days. Also featuring Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G., and Achyuth Kumar in key roles, the prequel continues to captivate audiences with its gripping storytelling and deep cultural roots. Let's take a look at the early box office trends for Kantara Chapter 1 on Day 15 (Thursday).

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed Rs. 4.44 crore at the box office on Day 15 (2nd Thursday) as of 6.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stand at Rs. 480.84 crore as per today's early trends.

Will Kantara Chapter 1 Hit 500Cr Today?

Kantara Chapter 1 might fall short of touching the Rs. 500 crore mark today. With Kantara 2 struggling to maintain weekday collections in the range of Rs. 10-15 crore, expectations for Thursday remain modest. Even if Kantara Chapter 1 manages to collect around Rs. 15 crore today, its total box office tally would hover around Rs. 490 crore, still a few crores away from the coveted Rs. 500 crore milestone.

Kantara: Chapter 1 was reportedly produced on a grand budget of around Rs. 125 crore, making it one of the most expensive ventures in the Kannada film industry. According to a report by The Times of India, the film's scale, elaborate set design, and extensive use of practical effects contributed significantly to its overall cost. Despite the hefty budget, the movie has already recovered a large portion through pre-release business, including digital streaming and satellite rights. The ambitious production underscores Rishab Shetty's vision to deliver a visually rich prequel that matches, if not surpasses, the impact of the original Kantara.