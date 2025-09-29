Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Day 1: Rishab Shetty Movie Crosses ₹10 Crore In Early Ticket Sales

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking: The Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 is already showing promising signs at the box office ahead of its theatrical debut. Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara is scheduled to release on October 2, 2025, with versions in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

According to box office tracking portal Andhra Box Office, the film's advance booking for the opening day has crossed ₹10 crore in India, with Kannada regions contributing the largest share so far. Global pre-sales have been estimated at approximately ₹12.75 crore, showing early demand in multiple regions even before release. The surge in early ticket sales reflects a growing appetite for multi-language releases from South Indian cinema, which continue to draw nationwide attention.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Cast and Crew

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes audiences back in time to explore the origins of the world introduced in the first film. Rishab Shetty not only directs but also acts in a key role, with Rukmini Vasanth playing Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah appearing as Kulashekara. Veteran actor Jayaram features in a supporting role, adding to the ensemble.

Behind the camera, the film brings together a large creative team. Arvind S Kashyap handles cinematography, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath returns to compose both the music and background score. Action sequences have been designed by a team of stunt coordinators including Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput, indicating an emphasis on large-scale set pieces. Production design is led by Banglan, with editing by Suresh.

With its release timed to coincide with the Dasara festival, the makers are targeting a broad audience base across different linguistic markets. As early bookings continue to rise, industry trackers will be watching closely to see whether Kantara: Chapter 1 can match or surpass the opening figures of recent pan-regional hits when it officially opens in cinemas on October 2.