Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Final Update: Film Sells Over 6 Lakh Tickets, Will It Beat KGF 2 On Day 1?

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Final Update: Kantara Chapter 1 buzz is really high. The movie is generating massive anticipation among fans and cinephiles alike, thanks to its rich folklore backdrop, powerful visuals, and Rishab Shetty's return in a lead role. As the release date inches closer, the excitement has translated into impressive numbers at the advance booking counters. The film's prequel status and deep-rooted cultural themes seem to have struck a chord with audiences across regions. With strong word-of-mouth, rising ticket sales, and packed shows expected in key markets, Kantara Chapter 1 is gearing up for a roaring start at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Final Update

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 has sold Rs. 16.62 crore worth of tickets at Day 1 advance booking. So far, Kantara Chapter 1 has sold 6.3 lakh tickets. The highest pre-sale collection has been done in the Kannada region. As per 10 pm's report, Kantara Chapter 1 has made Rs. 25.98 crore worth of blocked seat collection.

Will Kantara Chapter 1 Beat KGF Chapter 2 Day 1 Collection?

Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to make a strong box office collection on its opening day. But, will Rishab Shetty's film manage to beat KGF Chapter 2's opening day collection? To note, KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs. 116 crore at the box office on Day 1, with 22.85 crore in Kannada language, 53.95 crore in Hindi, 4.9 crore in Malayalam, 7.8 crore in Tamil, and 26.4 crore in Telugu. It is speculated that Kantara Chapter 1 will hit 100 crore mark at the box office on Day 1. However, we are not certain whether Kantara Chapter 1 will be able to beat KGF Chapter 2's box office collection or not.

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been mounted on a grand scale, with a reported budget of approximately Rs. 125 crore, according to Filmibeat. The investment reflects the makers' ambition to deliver a visually rich, culturally immersive cinematic experience that builds on the legacy of the original film. From expansive sets and intricate costume design to intense action sequences and high-end VFX, every element has been crafted to elevate the film's storytelling. With Rishab Shetty at the helm, the budget also supports the film's detailed exploration of ancient folklore and the spiritual roots of its narrative.