Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Update: Rishab Shetty's Movie Nears ₹30 Crore In Worldwide Pre-Sales

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking: Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 Kannada film Kantara, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2 October 2025, coinciding with Vijayadashami and Gandhi Jayanti. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Karnataka-based premiere shows for Kantara: Chapter 1 will begin this evening, with the first screenings in Bengaluru set for 5 pm. Additional shows are scheduled later in the evening across various screens. Early morning shows on 2 October in Bengaluru are scheduled to start at 6:30 am.

Advance booking reports indicate that Kantara: Chapter 1 is generating significant interest, with global advance sales reportedly approaching ₹30 crore, according to box office tracker Karnataka Talkies. The film will reportedly be released in eight languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Spanish, and English, to cater to audiences across India and overseas.

Rishab Shetty Stars With Key Cast and Crew

Rishab Shetty stars as Berme, alongside Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Jayaram is also part of the supporting ensemble. Behind the camera, Arvind S Kashyap serves as director of photography, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath handles the music and background score. Production design is credited to Banglan, costume design to Pragathi Shetty, and art direction to Dharani Gangeputra. Action choreography involves Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput.

Post-production work includes editing by Suresh, VFX supervision by Sanjit K V, and digital intermediate work at Color Planet Studios, Cochin. Sound design is managed by Oli Sound Labs with audiography by M.R. Rajakrishnan, and dubbing handled by Suresh Guna at Renu Film Studio.

Kantara: Chapter 1 marks the next phase in Hombale Films' series of large-scale productions, following their work on the KGF series and Salaar. Today's premiere shows are set to pave the way for the film's global rollout starting tomorrow.