Kantara Chapter 1 Audience Review: Netizens Reveal What They Didn't Like In Rishab Shetty's Film

Kantara Chapter 1 Audience Review: Rishab Shetty and his massive fan following have all the reasons to be on cloud nine and rightfully so. After all, he is here with the much talked about Kantara A Legend Chapter 1. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 is the much awaited prequel to the 2022 release Kantara and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Starring Rishab in the lead, Kantara Chapter 1 Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara.

Kantara Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, is set to explore the origins of its story. The film takes place in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and focuses on the Bhuta Kola ritual's beginnings. Like its predecessor, it aims to blend regional folklore with spirituality and action. The film promises to delve into the cultural and spiritual aspects of the Bhuta Kola ritual. Released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, Kantara Chapter 1 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the Rishab Shetty starrer has finally hit the screens, here's what fans didn't like about the movie.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user claimed while Kantara Chapter 1 is engaging enough, the narration isn't clear especially in Tamil dub. He also emphasised that the comic scenes have been falling flat along with some dry patches in the film. "#KantaraChapter1 Interval: Engaging enough. Grand and action packed origin story that is filled with terrific fight sequences and is technically solid. The narration isn't as clear as it should be (Tamil dubbing is basic) and the comedy doesn't work out much, but

@shetty_rishab's work shows - he has anchored the film with scenes that will excite audiences and pull their attention".

Another user gave the movie a 3 star rating and stated that Kantara Chapter 1 is quite lengthy and is strictly made for Kantara fans. The Twitter user also emphasised that Kantara Chapter 1 is a lengthy and boring first half. He also asserted that while Rishab's acting and background music are the only saviours, the 30 min climax is worth watching in theatres. One of the users also emphasised that Kantara Chapter 1 missed the emotional connection.

Meanwhile, some fans are gaga about Kantara Chapter 1 especially the climax. A Twitter user wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 MASTERPIECE. WHOLE MOVIE IS EPIC EXPERIENCE!! that jungle fight choreo if peak madness 🔥Never ever seen this kind stunt choreo. LAST 20 MINUTES OF CLIMAX MIND-BLOWING. don't miss this visual spectacle in theaters!" Fans also claim that the climax is worth watching on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1 is eyeing a good start at the box office especially in the Hindi market. As per trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, the movie is likely to mint Rs 15cr for the Hindi version on the opening day.