Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office 16 Days Early Updates: Rishab Shetty's Film Starts Week 3 With Slow Pace

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16 Early Updates: Week 2 has wrapped up for Kantara Chapter 1, and the box office trends are showing some big changes. Rishab Shetty's film opened with an impressive Rs. 337.4 crore in its first week. However, the momentum slowed in the second week, with collections dropping to Rs. 147.85 crore. As the third weekend begins, a rise is expected in numbers with the Friday boost. Here's a look at how much Kantara Chapter 1 has earned at the box office so far this Friday.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed Rs. 2.66 crore at the box office on Day 16 as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office of the movie stand at Rs. 487.91 crore (as per today's early trends). With the release of other South movies like Bison and Dude, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see further fall in the box office numbers.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs. 61.85 crore

Day 2: Rs. 45.40 crore

Day 3: Rs. 55.00 crore

Day 4: Rs. 63.00 crore

Day 5: Rs. 31.50 crore

Day 6: Rs. 34.25 crore

Day 7: Rs. 25.25 crore

Day 8: Rs. 21.15 crore

Week 1- Rs. 337.4 crore

Day 9: Rs. 22.25 crore

Day 10: Rs. 39.00 crore

Day 11: Rs. 39.75 crore

Day 12: Rs. 13.35 crore

Day 13: Rs. 14.15 crore

Day 14: Rs. 10.50 crore

Day 15: Rs. 8.85 crore

Week 2- Rs. 147.85 crore

Day 16: Rs. 2.66 crore (as of 5 pm)

Total- Rs. 487.91 crore

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological action drama that dives deep into the origins of the divine legend explored in the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Set centuries before the first film, the story unfolds in the world of kings, deities, and ancient traditions, revealing how faith, power, and destiny intertwine. The movie stars Rishab Shetty in a dual role, alongside Saptami Gowda and Kishore, with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty under Hombale Films, the prequel is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2025.