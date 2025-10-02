Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 1 Early Update: Kantara 2 Roars Loud On Dussehra; Leaves KGF Opening Behind

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: After the record-breaking success of Kantara in 2022, the anticipation surrounding its next chapter has reached fever pitch-and now, it's finally here. Titled Kantara Chapter 1, the film is not a sequel but a gripping prequel that dives deeper into the mystical universe that captivated audiences across India. Helmed once again by the multi-talented Rishab Shetty-who not only stars in the lead role but has also written and directed the film, promising an even grander, more intense cinematic experience.

The film's pre-release buzz was sky-high, with trailers, posters, and Rishab Shetty's intense look sparking discussions across social media and fan forums. Amidst strong pre-release buzz and unmatchable anticipation, the movie has hit cinemas worldwide today (Thursday, October 2). And now, with early shows completely packed, the box office numbers are expected to reflect the mania.

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget, OTT Streaming Update

Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, among others, Kantara Chapter 1 aka Kantara 2, expands the world that made Kantara such a phenomenon. This time, the narrative goes back in time to explore the ancient roots of the folklore, rituals, and divine rage that made the original so impactful. With darker undertones, mythological depth, and raw storytelling, Kantara Chapter 1 brings back the soul of the franchise-but with bigger scale, bolder visuals, and heightened drama.

As per reports, this time, the movie has been mounted on a huge scale with an alleged budget of Rs 125 cr. According to a verified Twitter post, Prime Video has acquired the post-theatrical OTT streaming rights of this Rishab Shetty-starrer. That means Kantara 2 will have its OTT premiere on Prime after concluding its theatrical journey.

Kantara Chapter 1 Day 1 Collection Early Trend (Today)

Releasing today, October 2, on the dual occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, Kantara Chapter 1 has stormed into cinemas with a bang. The timing couldn't have been better, with the festive holiday giving a massive push to its opening. Fans lined up for early morning shows, especially in southern states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Theatres reported houseful boards within hours of release, and social media is buzzing with fan reactions, reviews, and celebration videos.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Kantara Chapter 1 is riding high on the Dussehra holiday and has already raked in around Rs 33.25 cr today till 4:15 pm, moving way ahead of Kantara's opening day figures.

Kantara Chapter 1 Vs KGF Chapter 1 Opening Day Collection

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has set the box office on fire. The mythological sequel has already surpassed Yash's KGF Chapter 1's first-day numbers. According to Sacnilk, KGF (2018) had minted around Rs 18.10 cr on the day of its release.