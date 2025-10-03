Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty's Film Opens With ₹60 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, registered a strong opening on its first day at the box office. Released on October 2, 2025, the film arrived in cinemas worldwide on Dasara and Gandhi Jayanti, two major holidays that boosted its turnout.

According to early estimates from box office tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected approximately ₹60 crore net across India on its opening day. The breakdown of earnings shows a widespread response across multiple languages: Kannada ₹18 crore, Telugu ₹12.5 crore, Hindi ₹19.5 crore, Tamil ₹5.25 crore, and Malayalam ₹4.75 crore. These figures are based on rough estimates and may undergo revisions as final data is compiled.

Kantara Chapter 1: Storyline and Key Cast

Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead role, Kantara: Chapter 1 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The film explores a mythological period setting, drawing from folklore and oral traditions. Set against the backdrop of the Kadamba dynasty, the narrative depicts a forest community, its encounters with external threats, and the spiritual dimensions that bind its people to the land.

The storyline revolves around Berme, a child rescued and raised by a tribal community, whose path becomes entwined with royal politics, supernatural forces, and sacred rituals. While avoiding conventional historical retelling, the film presents a mix of legend and imagination that stretches across centuries, focusing on themes of power, inheritance, and the complex relationship between humans, nature, and faith.

The cast includes Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, and Jayaram in a supporting role, alongside Rishab Shetty. The film's technical crew features cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, music composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and production designer Banglan.

The release comes at a time when large-scale period dramas have seen significant traction in Indian cinema, particularly in multilingual formats. With its wide release strategy across several regions and languages, Kantara: Chapter 1 has positioned itself as one of the major Indian film launches of the year.

Box office performance over the coming weekend will determine how the film sustains its initial momentum after its strong holiday debut.