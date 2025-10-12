Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rishab Shetty Film Crosses ₹397 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada period-action drama directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, continues to perform strongly at the box office. Released on 2 October 2025, the film has completed ten days in theaters, earning an estimated ₹397.65 crore net from all languages combined, according to box office tracking site Sacnilk. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the movie is a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara.

Set centuries before Kantara, the story follows the Kadamba dynasty, where King Vijayendra's attempt to seize a sacred spice garden ends in tragedy. Years later, Berme, a child of divine origin, grows up with the forest tribe. His defiance against royal exploitation and bond with Princess Kanakavathi ignite a conflict between the Bangra kingdom and the forest dwellers, as spiritual forces and ancient rituals shape his destiny and the legend of Kantara's sacred circle.

The star cast includes Rishab Shetty as Berme, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The film's music and background score are composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and cinematography is handled by Arvind S. Kashyap. The production involved extensive stunt choreography, VFX work, and period set designs.

Box Office Performance

Kantara: Chapter 1 opened strongly across multiple languages, earning 61.85 crore on its first day, with the Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu regions performing particularly well, according to box office tracking site Sacnilk. The second day saw a slight dip, followed by a weekend recovery that pushed collections higher on Saturday and Sunday. The film maintained steady business through the first week, crossing a total of 337 crore by the seventh day. On the second Thursday, collections started to stabilize, and the ninth day recorded continued audience interest. On its tenth day, the film witnessed a notable jump in earnings, bringing the ten-day total to an estimated 397.65 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

Hombale Films, the studio behind KGF: Chapter 1 & 2 and Salaar, assembled a large technical team for Kantara: Chapter 1. Stunts were choreographed by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, Ram-Laxman, and others, while costume design was handled by Pragathi Shetty. VFX supervision was led by Sanjit K V, and color grading by Color Planet Studios, Cochin. The marketing and promotions were managed through multiple digital and media partners, including Silly Monks, Spice Media, and Mythri Media Works.

As of 12 October, entering its eleventh day in theaters, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to draw audiences, maintaining its strong box office run.