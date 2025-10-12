Get Updates
Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 11 Early Update: 425+ Cr NOT OUT! Rishab's Film Shows Weekend Magic; But...

Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 Kantara 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Early Update
Photo Credit:

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11 Early Update: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, also referred to as Kantara 2, is setting the box office ablaze as it enters its second weekend. The much-anticipated prequel, which hit theatres on October 2, has managed to maintain an extraordinary grip over audiences across India. Headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film is proving to be a powerhouse of performance and storytelling, effortlessly dominating screens and overshadowing other major releases from multiple languages.

From single screens in Karnataka to multiplexes across metros, Kantara Chapter 1 continues to draw massive crowds. The film's rooted storytelling, powerful music score, and breathtaking visuals have struck a chord with both critics and viewers, translating into remarkable box office numbers.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 10 (2nd Saturday)

The buzz around the film hasn't just been limited to India. Internationally, too, Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) has received an overwhelming response, with packed shows globally. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself, Kantara 2 - the much-awaited prequel - has set ticket counters ablaze, proving once again that the Kantara universe holds an unmatched charm for Indian audiences.

From its opening day itself, the film witnessed extraordinary footfalls across Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, before expanding its dominance to the Hindi-speaking belt. Riding high on the rave reviews, the movie crossed Rs 316.25 cr (net) in its first week. On Saturday (yesterday, day 10), the film recorded a whopping 75.28% hike in numbers and took the overall net numbers to Rs 398.65 cr in 10 days domestically, and worldwide Rs 560 cr.

Week 1 Collection: ₹ 316.25 Cr
Day 8 (2nd Thurs): ₹ 21.15 Cr
Day 9 (2nd Fri): ₹ 22.25 Cr
Day 10 (2nd Sat): ₹ 39 Cr
Total Net Collection: ₹ 398.65 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 11 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

As it enjoys its second weekend in cinemas, Kantara Chapter 1 shows no signs of slowing down. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the film is going strong today (Sunday, October 11) as well and has already added around ₹ 29.32 cr till 7:35 PM, crossing the Rs 420 cr mark. As of now, the total figures are estimated to be at ₹ 427.97 cr.

To note, the movie is yet to surpass yesterday's numbers at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Occupancy Day 11 (Kannada) - Sunday

Morning Shows: 63.78%
Afternoon Shows: 89.08%
Evening Shows: 90.09%

