Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rishab Shetty's Film Stays Strong Post Second Weekend

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its steady run at the box office following its second weekend. The Kannada period action drama, released on October 2, has reportedly collected an estimated ₹451.9 crore India net across its first 12 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Although it marked the lowest day in terms of its India net collection, the film's second Monday reportedly added around ₹13.5 crore to its total, following a robust weekend performance. Sunday (Day 11) brought in close to ₹39.75 crore, while Saturday (Day 10) contributed ₹39 crore, reflecting the film's consistent draw across multiple regions. With this pace, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to solidify its position as one of the most widely watched Kannada releases of the year.

Plot, Cast and Crew

The film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Set centuries before the events of the original, the story takes viewers to the era of the Kadamba dynasty. The plot revolves around a sacred forest and a powerful legend that shapes the fate of a young boy named Berme, portrayed by Rishab Shetty. His journey from a child of divine origin to a fierce defender of his people forms the emotional and mythological core of the narrative.

The ensemble cast includes Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. Rukmini plays Princess Kanakavathi, whose connection with Berme becomes central to the unfolding conflict between the royal kingdom and the forest tribe. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, editor Suresh, and music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, whose score has received wide attention on social media for its traditional instrumentation and atmosphere.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: Chapter 1 has performed strongly not only in Karnataka but also in other southern states and the Hindi-speaking belt. As of mid-October, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate box office discussions across the country.