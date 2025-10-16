Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rishab Shetty's Film Crosses ₹476 Crore Mark In India Net

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 continues its strong theatrical performance as it enters its third week in cinemas. Released on October 2, the Kannada mythological action drama has completed 14 days in theaters, earning an estimated ₹476.45 crore net at the Indian box office across all versions, according to box office tracking portal Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with ₹61.85 crore on Day 1 and maintained steady momentum over its first weekend, collecting ₹63 crore on Sunday. While weekday earnings showed a decline, the film managed to close its first week with an impressive ₹337.4 crore net.

In its second week, Kantara: Chapter 1 continued to hold reasonably well, adding over ₹139 crore between Friday and Wednesday. Day 14 reportedly brought in ₹10.55 crore, taking the film's two-week total to ₹476.45 crore across languages. The Kannada version has contributed over ₹106 crore so far, while the Hindi and Telugu versions have also registered notable figures, highlighting the film's broad reach across markets.

Cast, Crew, and Box Office Outlook for Kantara: Chapter 1

The prequel to Kantara (2022), the film explores the deep-rooted myth surrounding the forest of Kantara and the origins of its divine protectors. Set centuries before the events of the first installment, it traces the conflicts between ancient rulers, tribal communities, and mystical forces guarding a sacred land. Rishab Shetty plays Berme, a young tribal man with a divine connection, while Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah feature in key roles alongside Jayaram.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the banner behind KGF and Salaar. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, music composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and production designer Banglan.

As the film enters its third week (Day 15 on October 16), industry trackers expect Kantara: Chapter 1 to maintain stable collections through the weekend, supported by strong audience interest across regions. Its performance over the next few days will determine whether the film crosses the ₹500 crore India net.