Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rishab Shetty Film Crosses ₹547 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, the Kannada epic mythological action drama directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, continues to show a strong performance at the Indian box office as it completes its 20th day in theaters. Released on October 2, 2025, the film has now entered its 21st day, sustaining steady collections across Karnataka and other key states.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has amassed an estimated ₹547.1 crore net in India during its first 20 days. The film opened with ₹61.85 crore on its first day across multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Following its release, the film saw fluctuations in daily collections, with notable weekend increases and weekday dips. Saturday, October 4, recorded ₹55 crore, while Sunday brought in ₹63 crore, marking the first weekend surge.

The second week saw a total of ₹147.85 crore, with daily collections ranging from ₹8.85 crore to ₹39.75 crore. Day 20, Tuesday, added an estimated ₹11.95 crore to the total, maintaining a stable performance in the film's third week. Karnataka contributed the largest share of the revenue, followed by Hindi and Telugu markets, with Tamil and Malayalam versions showing modest but consistent collections.

Plot Overview and Team

Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara and explores the origins of the traditions and ancestral conflicts introduced in the first installment. Set against the backdrop of the Kadamba dynasty, the story revolves around a boy named Berme, who grows up near a sacred forest and uncovers the village's hidden customs and rituals. As tensions rise between Kantara and a neighboring kingdom, Berme navigates challenges involving leadership, duty, and the mystical forces of the forest, which continue to shape the fate of the village.

The film features Rishab Shetty in the lead role, supported by Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, alongside a strong ensemble cast. B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music and background score, while Arvind S. Kashyap handled cinematography and Suresh managed editing. The film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

With ₹547.1 crore already accumulated, the coming weekend collections are expected to further clarify how the film sustains audience interest in Karnataka and other major markets in India.