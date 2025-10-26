Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty's Film Crosses ₹579 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 has maintained its strong presence at the box office, completing 24 days of its theatrical run with a cumulative India net collection of approximately ₹579.2 crore, according to figures reported by Sacnilk. The Kannada-language epic, which was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, has continued to attract footfall even in its fourth week.

The film, which opened on October 2, 2025, had a massive debut day, earning around ₹61.85 crore across all languages. Despite a decline over the following weekdays, Kantara: Chapter 1 managed to sustain interest among audiences through consistent weekend recoveries. Its second weekend saw a notable rebound, with collections crossing ₹39 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.

In the third week, the film's earnings began to stabilize, adding ₹78.85 crore to its total tally. On its 24th day, Kantara: Chapter 1 registered an estimated ₹9 crore, marking a 47% increase from the previous day's figure of ₹6.1 crore. The film's box office performance has been led by its Hindi and Kannada versions, followed by significant contributions from Telugu and Tamil markets.

Box Office Summary (Day 1-24)

Opening Day (Oct 2): ₹61.85 crore

First Week Total: ₹337.4 crore

Second Week Total: ₹147.85 crore

Third Week Total: ₹78.85 crore

Day 24 (Saturday): ₹9 crore (approx.)

Cumulative India Net: ₹579.2 crore

Set during the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 functions as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. The narrative explores the origins of the customs and spiritual conflicts that shaped the earlier film's world. It follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a young man growing up near a sacred forest, whose life becomes intertwined with the village's ancient traditions and disputes over land and faith.

The film features performances by Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, with music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the project marks another large-scale production from the studio known for KGF and Salaar.

As it enters its 25th day, Kantara: Chapter 1 is poised to cross the ₹580 crore mark. The film continues to register solid numbers in Karnataka and North India, driven by strong word-of-mouth and repeat audiences.