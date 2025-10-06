Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty's Period Action Drama Maintains Strong Momentum

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, has sustained its impressive box office performance through its first extended weekend. The Kannada mythological action drama, produced by Hombale Films, was released on October 2, 2025, and has reportedly collected an estimated ₹223.75 crore net in India within its first four days, according to data from Sacnilk.

The film opened with a robust ₹61.85 crore on its first day across five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. While it witnessed a slight drop on its second day, earning ₹45.4 crore, the weekend surge saw the collections bounce back to ₹55 crore on Saturday and further to ₹61.5 crore on Sunday. The Hindi version has shown notable growth, contributing significantly to the film's overall weekend tally, with steady support from the southern markets as well.

A Look at Regional Contributions

In terms of language-wise performance, Kantara: Chapter 1 drew ₹19.6 crore from the Kannada version on its opening day, followed by strong numbers from the Telugu (₹13 crore) and Hindi (₹18.5 crore) versions. The film also saw notable traction in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, earning ₹5.5 crore and ₹5.25 crore, respectively, on day one. The pan-India response reflects the franchise's widespread appeal and the anticipation surrounding its world-building.

Story and Setting

Set centuries before the events of the first film, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the origins of the divine and ancestral conflicts that shaped the mythos of the original story. Set in a forested village steeped in local legend, the film delves into the spiritual beliefs of a tribal community bound by rituals and divine guardianship. Themes of lineage, human ambition, and the balance between man and nature underpin the narrative, offering a deeper look into the lore hinted at in Kantara (2022).

Cast and Crew

Rishab Shetty, who writes, directs, and headlines the film, is joined by Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, editor Suresh, and composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The production design is by Banglan, with costumes by Pragathi Shetty.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 has opened to strong theatrical occupancy across regions, aided by holiday releases and positive word-of-mouth. With the weekday trend yet to unfold, all eyes are now on whether the film can maintain its momentum and cross the ₹300 crore mark in the coming days.