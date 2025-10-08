Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab’s Film Maintains Hold; Eyes To Cross 300cr In A Week



Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has been all over the headlines lately and rightfully so. After all, it has been one of the biggest releases of the year courtesy of the massive success of its previous installment Kantara. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has been a period mythological drama which is produced by Hombale productions. Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 also features a stellar cast including Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, etc

Kantara Chapter 1 is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka exploring the roots of Bhuta Kola ritual blending the regional folklore, spirituality, and action. Marking Rishab and Rukmini's first collaboration, the movie opened to rave reviews and witnessed an impressive start at the box office become the highest opener of the year especially in the Kannada industry. And as Kantara Chapter 1 is inching towards completing a week of release, the movie is going slow and steady at the box office

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 made a collection of Rs 33.5cr on day 6 (first Wednesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 290.25cr after 6 days of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 Fails To Beat KGF Chapter 2 On Day 6

With a collection Rs 33.5 on day 6, Kantara Chapter 1 has failed to beat Yash's KGF Chapter 2 which had minted Rs 37.8cr on the 6th day of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

Given the slow and steady hold of Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office, the Rishab Shetty starrer is expected to mint Rs 25-30cr in India and will be entering the coveted Rs 300cr club at the box office today (day 7/ first Wednesday).

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".