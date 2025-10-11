Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab’s Film Beats Saiyaara To Achieve THIS Milestone



Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of his latest film, Kantara Chapter 1. Released on October 2, 2025, this movie has become a box office hit. Rishab not only directed but also wrote the screenplay for this prequel to the acclaimed 2022 film, Kantara. The original Kantara even received a National Award, raising expectations for its prequel. The cast of Kantara Chapter 1 features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah portraying Kulashekara. This ensemble has contributed significantly to the film's appeal and success.

Kantara Chapter 1 was released in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. This multilingual release strategy helped it reach a wider audience across different regions in India. The film had an impressive debut at the box office. It became Rishab's highest-grossing opening day and ranked third among India's top openers of 2025 after They Call Him OG and Coolie. After creating a havoc at the box office in the first week, Kantara Chapter 1 has successfully ventured into the second week and has achieved a major milestone at the Indian box office

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 made a collection of Rs 22.35cr on day 9 (second Friday). which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 359.75cr

Kantara Chapter 1 Beats Saiyaara Lifetime Collection

Interestingly, with a total collection of Rs 359.75cr in nine days, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara which happens to be Rs 337.69cr. In fact, Kantara has emerged as the second highest grossing film of 2025 in India after Chhaava and the highest grossing south Indian film of the year

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a Saturday, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see hike in numbers and is expected to earn around Rs 30cr today (day 10/ second Saturday). It is likely to cross Rs 380cr mark at the box office today.

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".