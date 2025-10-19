Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty Film Sets New Karnataka Record With ₹200 Crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, the Kannada mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, has emerged as a major box office performer, surpassing ₹200 crore in Karnataka alone. Released on 2 October 2025, the film has set new benchmarks in the regional market, according to industry tracking sources.

Cast, Crew, and Box Office Performance of Kantara: Chapter 1

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie features Rishab Shetty in the lead alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film explores the origins of the traditions and ancestral conflicts introduced in the 2022 release Kantara. With its storyline rooted in the Kadamba dynasty, the narrative centers on the village of Kantara and its sacred forest, where local customs, spiritual beliefs, and resource conflicts intersect.

The film's technical aspects include cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap, editing by Suresh, and music and background score composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Stunt sequences were choreographed by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput, while Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty handled the dance choreography. The production design was led by Banglan, and costumes were designed by Pragathi Shetty.

According to film industry tracker AB George, Kantara Chapter 1 became the first movie to gross over ₹200 crore at the Karnataka box office. Box office tracker Karnataka Talkies reported that the film set records across all centers in the state. Karnataka Talkies also noted on its X post that only Kantara Chapter 2 or KGF Chapter 3 are expected to challenge this record.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has not only dominated in Karnataka but has also performed strongly across South India. It has become one of only four films to gross over ₹50 crore in all South markets, joining the ranks of Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Jailer, according to box office tracker Karnataka Talkies.

The film's performance will be closely monitored by trade analysts over the weekend, during the Diwali holiday, and in the following weekdays.