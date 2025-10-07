Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 5: Rishab Shetty's Film Maintains Strong Run, Crosses ₹256 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has maintained a solid presence at the box office through its opening days, sustaining considerable momentum after a powerful start. Released on October 2, the Kannada period mythological action drama is the prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara and explores the origins of the divine traditions and conflicts that shaped the first film's narrative universe.

According to box office estimates by Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has accumulated approximately ₹256.5 crore (India net) in its first five days across all languages. The film opened with an impressive ₹61.85 crore on its first day, with the Kannada version contributing ₹19.6 crore and the Hindi version close behind at ₹18.5 crore. The Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions added ₹13 crore, ₹5.5 crore, and ₹5.25 crore, respectively.

The film saw an expected dip on Friday, collecting ₹45.4 crore, before picking up again over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday witnessed notable jumps, bringing in ₹55 crore and ₹63 crore, respectively. Monday saw a drop, as is typical after a long holiday weekend, with early figures suggesting around ₹31.25 crore. The film's five-day total now stands as one of the strongest for a Kannada film released post-pandemic, showcasing the nationwide appeal of Rishab Shetty's movie.

Kantara Chapter 1: Storyline, Cast, and Crew Details

Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty himself alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the same banner behind KGF and Salaar, the film delves into the mythic and cultural foundations of the Kantara world. The story is set in a forest village where ancestral deities, faith, and human ambition collide, reflecting a layered narrative of devotion, identity, and power.

The technical team includes cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap, music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and production design by Banglan. The film's action sequences, choreographed by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), and Ram-Laxman, have drawn attention for their scale and authenticity.

With its sixth day underway today, trade analysts are closely watching how the film performs through the week, particularly in non-Kannada markets. While the holiday boost has subsided, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to hold well across territories, indicating steady audience interest in Rishab Shetty's expanding mythological saga.