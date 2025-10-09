Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty’s Film Hits ₹316 Crore In First Week Domestically

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has maintained a strong presence at the box office through its first week, closing its seven-day run with an estimated ₹316 crore India net collection across all languages. The Kannada mythological period drama, which released on October 2, continues to draw audiences nationwide, with notable traction in Karnataka and the Hindi belt.

According to box office tracking portal Sacnilk, the film opened on a solid note with ₹61.85 crore on its first day, driven by strong advance bookings and widespread curiosity surrounding its connection to the 2022 hit Kantara. The film saw a dip on Friday, earning ₹45.4 crore, but rebounded over the weekend with collections of ₹55 crore on Saturday and ₹63 crore on Sunday.

Also Read Su From So TV Premiere Date: When And Where To Watch The Comedy Drama On Television

As expected, the film witnessed a weekday slowdown, bringing in ₹31.5 crore on Monday and ₹34.25 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday's earnings are estimated at ₹25 crore, marking the end of a robust opening week. Despite the expected weekday decline, the film's performance remained consistent across key regions, led by strong collections from Karnataka.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Story, Cast, and Crew Details

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set centuries before the events of Kantara, tracing the origins of the mystical lore rooted in the forest of Kantara. The narrative unfolds during the Kadamba dynasty, exploring the conflict between the Bangra kingdom and the forest tribes.

The film features Rishab Shetty in the lead role, alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner.

Technical credits include cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap, music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and production design by Banglan. With its strong opening week performance and continued audience interest, Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to maintain steady momentum as it enters its second week at the box office.