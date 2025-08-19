Kantara Chapter 1 Cast: Hombale Films Unveils Gulshan Devaiah As Kulashekara In Biggest Pan-India Film Of Year

The makers of the biggest Pan-India film of the year, Kantara Chapter 1 have finally unveiled the much-awaited first look of Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah, who steps into the role of Kulashekara in Rishab Shetty's ambitious prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The announcement has sent waves of excitement across fans of the franchise, as the film gears up to revisit the mystical world that captivated audiences globally.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also reprises his role as the central character, Kantara Chapter 1 promises to expand the universe of the original film with a fresh narrative. While the first installment redefined rooted storytelling with its seamless blend of folklore, spirituality, and human emotion, the prequel aims to dive deeper into the origins of its mythos, adding layers of intensity and emotional depth.

The film is expected to be a visual spectacle, backed by the powerful cinematic vision of Arvind S. Kashyap as cinematographer and the evocative music of B. Ajaneesh Loknath, whose compositions in the first film left audiences spellbound. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the project carries the hallmark of high-quality filmmaking that the production house has become synonymous with in recent years.

With Gulshan Devaiah's striking first look as Kulashekara now revealed, anticipation is building around how his character will shape the narrative of this much-loved universe. The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on October 2, 2025, across multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.