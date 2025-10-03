Kantara Chapter 1 Ending Explained: Did Berme Defeat Kanakvathi? Rishab Shetty Sets Stage For Kantara 3

Kantara Chapter 1 Ending Explained: Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hit the theaters on October 2, 2025. Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1 made a record in the Kannada film industry and grossed Rs. 60 crore at the box office on Day 1 (Thursday). The movie is expected to continue grossing a good amount at the box office over the weekend.

If you have already watched Kantara Chapter 1 and were left confused about what happened towards the end, then we are here to straighten it out for you.

Kantara Chapter 1 Ending Explained

Mastermind Behind All Rift REVEALED

In the climax scene of Kantara Chapter 1, it is revealed that Berme's love interest and Kulasekhara's sister, Kanakvathi, is the mastermind behind all the ongoing rift. As Vijayendra and Kanakvathi prepared for Brahmakalasha, they noticed a crack in shivling. She therefore travels all the way to Kantara to perform the puja. On the other hand, Berme goes to her kingdom for the puja. The Brahmakalasha puja is performed without any hurdle.

As Kanakvathi is revealed to be the mastermind behind all the evil deed, Kulashekhara dies. Kanakvathi uses black magic to destroy Kantara and bring the spirit of her grandfather to Vijayendra's body.

Did Berme Win Over Kanakvathi?

In the climax scene, Berme has a battle with Kanakvathi and Vijayendra. You must watch the movie to know whether Berme wom over Kanakvathi or not. After the battle scene, Berme is seen diving into the well. He jumps into it for Daiva's blessings.

Kantara Chapter 1 Gives Way For The Threequel Ahead

The end scene of Kantara Chapter 1 shows a flashback where a person is narrating the tale to a child. The child who is curious asks about the whereabouts of the well and where it vanished. This makes the person reply, "That is another tale," hinting there will be a threequel. Then, the announcement of Kantara Chapter 2 on the screen.