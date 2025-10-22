Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) English Version Release Date: Rishab Shetty Film To Reach Global Screens

Kantara 2 English Version Release: Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1, a Kannada epic mythological action film directed by Rishab Shetty, has continued to generate interest following its original theatrical release in early October 2025. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, this installment explores the deeper origins of the customs and ancestral conflicts introduced in the first film.

Kantara: Storyline, Cast, Crew, and Upcoming English Release Date

The story centers around Berme, a boy discovered near a sacred forest in the village of Kantara. As he grows up, Berme becomes closely linked to the village's traditions and its spiritual landscape. Rising tensions with a neighboring kingdom over the forest's resources lead to a series of challenges that test the villagers' leadership, customs, and beliefs. The narrative interweaves themes of duty, power, and ritual, with the sacred forest itself playing a pivotal role in shaping the lives and decisions of those connected to it.

Rishab Shetty not only directed and wrote the film but also plays the lead role of Berme. The supporting cast includes Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the studio behind KGF: Chapter 1 & 2 and Salaar.

Technical credits for the film include cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap, music and background score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and editing by Suresh. The production design was managed by Banglan, with costume design by Pragathi Shetty and art direction by Dharani Gangeputra. The film also involved a team of stunt choreographers, including Arjun Raj and Todor Lazarov, along with dance choreography by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty.

Since its release on October 2, the film has been available in Kannada, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It has attracted attention for its narrative, drawing audiences across multiple regions.

Following this reception, the makers have announced that an English-dubbed version is set to release in cinemas worldwide on October 31, 2025. In a social media post, Hombale Films wrote: "A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! #KantaraChapter1 English Version releasing in cinemas worldwide from October 31st. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory."

The English version will allow international audiences to experience the story of Berme and the mystical forest of Kantara.