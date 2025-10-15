Get Updates
Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Day 14: Rishab Shetty's Film Sees 150% Rise Compared To Morning Shows

Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Day 14

Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Day 14: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 saw a drop of around 66% on its second Monday but continues to perform steadily, maintaining double-digit earnings. By the end of its first week, the Rishab Shetty-led epic had collected an impressive Rs. 337.4 crore at the box office. The film has now surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark in its second week as well. On Wednesday, Kantara Chapter 1 remained strong, showing a noticeable rise in evening footfalls compared to the morning and afternoon shows. Let's take a look at the film's detailed evening occupancy report.

Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Day 14

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 had 30.27% footfall in the evening shows. When compared to the morning shows, Kantara 2 had a little less than 3X rise in the footfall. To note, the movie had 12.03% occupancy in the morning shows. Later in the afternoon shows, Kantara Chapter 1 had 21.70% occupancy.

Kantara Chapter 1 Occupancy Report Day 14

Morning shows- 12.03%
Afternoon shows- 21.70%
Evening shows- 30.27%

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Trends

As per Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 had grossed Rs. 7.13 crore at the box office on Day 14 (2nd Wednesday) as of 9 pm. This makes the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 473.03 crore. Kantara Chapter 1 is definitely inching close to 500 crore, but it may not be able to hit the mark today.

Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as an epic prequel to Rishab Shetty's 2022 blockbuster, delving deep into the origins of the legend that shaped the mystical world of Kantara. Set during the Kadamba dynasty, the story follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a fierce warrior torn between devotion and destiny, as divine forces clash with human greed and power. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. According to OTTplay, Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video around October 30, 2025, in multiple languages.

