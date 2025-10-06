Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Day 5: Rishab Shetty's Film Sees 50% Rise Despite Monday Slump

Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Day 5: It's Monday, and as expected, Kantara: Chapter 1 is experiencing a noticeable dip at the box office. Despite earning a strong total so far, the film is now seeing a sharp decline in collections today. That said, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to inch closer to the Rs. 250 crore milestone. The big question remains, will Rishab Shetty's film witness a 50%+ drop on its first Monday? And more importantly, can it still manage to cross the Rs. 250 crore mark by the end of the day? While we await the official numbers, let's take a look at the evening occupancy report of Kantara: Chapter 1.

Also Read Laughter Queen Bharti Singh Expecting Baby No 2; Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Embraces Baby Bump In Adorable PIC

Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Day 5

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 saw around a 50% rise in footfall in the evening shows compared to the morning. In the morning shows, Kantara Chapter 1 had 41.91% occupancy. Later in the afternoon, Kantara Chapter 1 had 76.52% occupancy while the movie had 82.73% occupancy in the evening shows, seeing almost a 50% rise when compared to the morning shows.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5

As per the reports, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed Rs. 19.21 crore at the box office on Day 5 (1st Monday) as of 8.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection stand at Rs. 244.46 crore as per today's early trends. It is speculated that Kantara Chapter 1 will hit 250 crore by the end of the day.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 61.85 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 45.4 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 55 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 63 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 19.21 Cr (as of 8.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 244.46 Cr (early trends)

After an impressive theatrical run, Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set for its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, with the release expected on October 30, 2025. According to a report by OTTPlay, the streaming rights were acquired for a significant amount, reflecting the film's massive anticipation and popularity. The movie, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, dives into the spiritual and cultural roots of the Panjurli Daiva. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah. Fans can soon revisit the mystical world of Kantara from the comfort of their homes.