Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Sunday: Rishab Shetty's Film Continues To See Over 90% Footfall, Report

Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Sunday: Kantara Chapter 1 is breaking all the records at the box office. Talking about the early trends of the movie, Kantara Chapter 1 has already hit the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office. It seems that Rishab Shetty's film will easily surpass Saturday's box office numbers on Sunday, thanks to the strong word-of-mouth and growing buzz. Evening occupancy is showing a noticeable surge across major cities, with packed theatres and increased footfalls in both single screens and multiplexes. If the current trend continues, the film is likely to set a new benchmark for weekend collections in its genre.

Kantara Chapter 1 Evening Occupancy Sunday

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the few movies that had over 90% footfall on Day 4. On Day 4 (Sunday), Kantara Chapter 1 had 91.85% occupancy in the evening shows. Compared to the afternoon shows, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a slight fall. To note, the movie had 95.13% footfall in the afternoon shows. Kantara Chapter 1 saw a 10% rise in the evening shows when compared to the morning. The movie had an occupancy of 83.31% in the morning shows.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Sunday) Early Trends

According to the Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 had grossed Rs. 45.45 crore at the box office on Day 4 (Sunday) as of 8 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stand at Rs. 207.70 crore as per today's early trends.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 61.85 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 45.4 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 55 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 45.45 Cr (as of 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 207.70 Cr (early trends)

Kantara Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the blockbuster original, is all set for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2025, as reported by OTTplay. The streaming rights were acquired for a massive Rs. 125 crore, making it one of the most expensive OTT deals in the Kannada film industry. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, right from day one. However, the Hindi version is expected to arrive a bit later. With its mythological backdrop and massive success at the box office, the film's OTT debut is highly anticipated.