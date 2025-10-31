Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Faces Online Piracy Concerns Following OTT Release

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, the Kannada epic mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film, a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara, stars Rishab Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. Set during the Kadamba dynasty, the story explores the sacred Kantara forest and the legendary guardians who protect its secrets, tracing the journey of a boy named Berme and the conflicts surrounding the forest and its people.

Kantara Chapter 1 Full Movie Leaked Online, Raising Concern

Since its theatrical release on 2 October 2025, reports have emerged of pirated versions circulating online. Sources indicate that these illegal copies appeared shortly after the film's release in cinemas and continued to surface following its digital debut. The availability of such pirated versions on unauthorized platforms raises concerns over the potential impact on official streaming revenue and viewership.

Piracy remains a significant challenge for filmmakers across India, affecting releases in multiple languages. Unauthorized distribution not only impacts box office returns but also undermines the efforts of actors, technicians, writers, and all members of the production team. Industry experts continue to call for stronger enforcement of anti-piracy laws and greater awareness among audiences about the consequences of consuming pirated content.

The situation with Kantara Chapter 1 highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the entertainment sector in combating online piracy. Despite legal frameworks that classify it as a punishable offense, film piracy continues to be a persistent issue in the Indian entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: Filmibeat opposes all forms of piracy. As per the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Copyright Act, 1957, piracy is a punishable offense. We urge our readers to support the creative industry by accessing content through authorized platforms and avoiding the use or distribution of pirated material.