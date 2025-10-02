Kantara Chapter 1 Hit Or Flop? Early Audience Verdict On Rishab Shetty's Mythological Action Film

Kantara Chapter 1 Hit or Flop? Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada period mythological action drama directed and written by Rishab Shetty, officially released worldwide on October 2, 2025. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film acts as a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara, exploring the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva's ancestors during the Kadamba dynasty. The story delves into untamed landscapes and the lore surrounding the character's lineage.

The film's release coincides with Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami, and premiere shows were held on October 1 in Karnataka, followed by overseas screenings.

Kantara Chapter 1: Early Audience Reactions

Within hours of its release, social media platforms have seen viewers sharing their first impressions. While formal critic reviews and official box office numbers are pending, these initial responses give an early sense of audience engagement. Early social media reactions note that while the film has occasional slow pacing, its technically strong sequences, including standout VFX, cinematography, and music, make for several theater-worthy moments, with particular praise for the performances of Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth. A few of the first responses from viewers are highlighted below.

Other cast members include Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara and Jayaram in key roles. Behind the camera, cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap and composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath handled the visuals and music, respectively. The film also features work from stunt choreographers like Arjun Raj, dance choreographers Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty, production designer Banglan, and sound engineers from Oli Sound Labs, reflecting the scale and ambition of the production.

What's Next?

As screenings continue today and over the next few days, more audience reactions are expected to emerge. Analysts and trade trackers will likely provide a clearer picture of the film's box office performance in the coming hours and days. For now, audience posts on social media provide the earliest insight into how Kantara: Chapter 1 is being received by viewers.

With its combination of period settings, mythological references, and VFX and action sequences, the film is already becoming a topic of discussion online. While it is too early to declare Kantara: Chapter 1 a hit or a flop, how it fares commercially and critically will become clearer as reviews and official reports are released.