Kantara Chapter 1 Karnataka Box Office Day 11 Prediction: Rishab Shetty Film Continues Exceptional Run

Kantara Chapter 1 Karnataka Box Office Collection Prediction: Kantara Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, continues its impressive performance in Karnataka as it enters its eleventh day in theaters. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has sustained its momentum at the regional box office, drawing large crowds even into the second week of release.

According to box office tracking platform AndhraBoxOffice, the film has reportedly grossed over ₹156 crore in Karnataka within ten days, which includes ₹10 crore from non-Kannada versions screened across the state. The tracking handle, in a post on X dated October 12, 2025, noted that Kantara: Chapter 1 is "all set to break all records" in its home market and could achieve a lifetime total between ₹225 crore and ₹250 crore, marking a historic run for a Kannada film in the state.

Another industry tracker, Malayalam Review, described the film's Karnataka box office trend as "beyond sensational," noting that the state is "calling for its first ₹200 crore" and that the "second week [is] on fire." The strong second-week turnout suggests that Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to resonate deeply with regional audiences.

Kantara Chapter 1 Eyes ₹200 Cr in Karnataka

The film, released on October 2, 2025, explores the origins of the legend established in Kantara (2022). Set during the Kadamba dynasty, the narrative follows Berme (Rishab Shetty), a divine child raised by a forest tribe, whose defiance against royal forces and connection with Princess Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth) set off a chain of spiritual and political conflicts. The film also stars Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah, with cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

With Hombale Films, known for KGF and Salaar, backing the project, the film's strong regional box office numbers further reinforce the studio's dominant position in Kannada cinema. As Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its second-week run, trade analysts are watching closely to see if it can surpass the ₹200 crore milestone in Karnataka, setting a new benchmark for the industry.