Kantara Chapter 1: Makers Urge Not To Imitate Daiva; Says 'Such Acts Hurt Religious Sentiments'

Hombale Films has requested fans of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' to respect the cultural significance of Daiva worship. They highlighted the importance of preserving Tulu traditions and discouraged inappropriate imitations that trivialise these sacred beliefs.

The creators of the film "Kantara: Chapter 1" have issued a plea to fans, urging them not to mimic Daiva characters. This request follows a video showing a fan dressed as a Daiva outside a theatre in Tamil Nadu. The film's production house, Hombale Films, stressed the cultural and religious importance of Daiva, asking people to respect these traditions.

Significance of Dhaivaradhane

Dhaivaradhane is deeply rooted in the spiritual traditions of Tulunadu, Karnataka's coastal region. The films "Kantara" and "Kantara Chapter-1" were crafted to honour this devotion and showcase the glory of the Daivas. The filmmakers aimed to spread awareness about Tulu culture and its heritage through their work.

The statement from Hombale Films expressed gratitude for the positive reception but noted concerns over inappropriate public behaviour by some individuals imitating Daiva characters. They emphasised that such actions trivialise the belief system and hurt the sentiments of the Tulu community.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

"Dhaivaradhane or Daiva worship is not meant for casual imitation," stated Hombale Films. They urged audiences to refrain from mimicking these sacred personas in public spaces or cinema halls. The filmmakers highlighted the need to uphold the sanctity of Dhaivaradhane, ensuring it remains respected.

"To the cinephiles and the global audience, Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas . We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the significance and heritage of the Tulu soil with the world. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings. Such acts amount to trivialising our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community," the statement read.

The film "Kantara: Chapter 1," set in the 4th Century AD, explores Kantara's mystical origins. It delves into mythology, ancient conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a tale of folklore and faith. The movie features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, among others.

Production Details

Rishab Shetty wrote, directed, and starred in "Kantara: Chapter 1," produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Arvind S. Kashyap handled cinematography while B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed music for this cinematic journey. The film was released globally on October 2, 2025.

Hombale Films concluded by urging everyone to recognise the spiritual significance of these portrayals and act responsibly. They thanked supporters for helping preserve this invaluable cultural heritage through their cooperation and understanding.