Kantara: Chapter 1 Monday Morning Occupancy Report: Rishab Shetty's Film Sees 50% Fall In Footfall

Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 5: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has impressively crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office, solidifying its place as one of the year's biggest hits. As it heads into its first Monday (Day 5), the film is expected to witness its first significant drop in collections, a typical trend after a strong weekend. However, despite the expected dip, Kantara Chapter 1 is still likely to maintain double-digit earnings on Day 5, thanks to solid word of mouth and strong audience pull. The footfall reports speak volumes about the film's continued momentum. So, how is Kantara Chapter 1 performing on Monday? Let's take a closer look.

Kantara Chapter 1 Occupancy Report (Morning Shows) Of 1st Monday (Kannada)

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a drastic fall in the footfall in the morning shows when compared to the previous day's report. As per the reports, Kantara Chapter 1 had 41.91% footfall in the morning shows on Day 5 (1st Monday) in the Kannada Language. Therefore, the movie saw approximately a 50% fall in footfall in the morning shows today (Monday).

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Monday)

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed Rs. 8.09 crore at the box office on Day 5 (1st Monday) as of 4 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stand at Rs. 231.84 crore at the box office. It is speculated that Kantara Chapter 1 will definitely earn in double digits today. However, let us wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 61.85 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 45.4 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 55 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 61.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 8.09 Cr (as of 4 pm)

Total- Rs. 231.84 Cr (early trends)

Kantara: Chapter 1, directed and led by Rishab Shetty, explores the mythological origins of the Panjurli Daiva, diving deep into the sacred lore that set the foundation for the original Kantara film. Set in pre-colonial India, the film blends action, folklore, and spirituality with stunning visuals and intense performances. Supporting cast members include Sapthami Gowda and Urvashi Rautela, with music by Ajaneesh Loknath enhancing the immersive experience. As per Filmibeat, the film's digital rights have been secured by Amazon Prime Video, and its OTT premiere is expected around October 30, 2025.