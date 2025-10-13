Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 12: Rishab’s Film Sees 75% Dip; Witnesses Slow Start On 2nd Monday



Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 12: Kantara Chapter 1 has made a significant impact this year for various reasons. The period mythological drama has been the eagerly anticipated prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which won a national award. Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Apart from Rishab in the lead role, the cast of Kantara Chapter 1 also includes Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah portraying Kulashekara. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 had released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam across the world.

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a grand start at the box office and emerged as one of the highest grossers of 2025. In fact, it has also become the second highest grossing Kannada film of all times after Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. On the other hand, Kantara Chapter 1 has also been going strong in the Hindi belt as well as it has been inching close to Rs 150cr mark. However, Kantara Chapter 1 has witnessed a massive dip in footfalls on the second Monday

Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 12

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a dip of 75% in footfalls during the morning shows today (day 12/ second Monday). The movie recorded an occupancy of 15.91% during morning shows today

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12 (Morning Trend)

With a massive drop in footfalls, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a slow start at the box office today and was struggling to earn Rs 2cr from the morning shows. In fact, the movie earned Rs 1.09cr until 12:15pm today.

Meanwhile, talking to Cinema Express, Rukmini spoke about Kantara Chapter 1 and said, "It was so clear from the audience's response that Kantara was made with immense love and devotion. So when you step into this world as an actor, it becomes important to understand the cultural context and its rootedness, so that you can do the utmost justice to it. It was nerve-wracking in the beginning. With the original team reuniting and me being the new entrant, it felt daunting".