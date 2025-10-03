Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 2: Rishab’s Film Sees Dip In Footfalls; Fails To Beat Yash’s KGF 2



Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 2: Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has been one of the most talked about releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about. After all, the period mythological action drama is the much awaited prequel to the 2022 release Kantara which was a massive hit among the fans and grabbed the prestigious National Award for actor-director Rishab Shetty. Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 is directed and written by Rishab Shetty and has managed to create a massive buzz in the town.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara.explored the origins of its story. Set against the backdrop of Karnataka's coastal region during the pre-colonial era, it promised an intriguing narrative and the focus will be on the beginnings of the Bhuta Kola ritual. Kantara Chapter 1 has blended regional folklore with elements of spirituality and action, similar to its predecessor. After witnessing a dhamakedaar start at the box office, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a dip in footfalls on the second day of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1, which recorded an impressive footfalls of 73.56% on opening day, registered an occupancy of 60.06% during morning shows (Kannada version) on day 2.

Kantara Chapter 1 Fails To Beat KGF 2 Morning Occupancy On Day 2

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 has failed to beat the morning occupancy of Yash starrer KGF 2 which happens to be 63.86%. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 (Rs 60cr) had also failed to beat KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 116cr) on opening day as well with a huge gap.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Report Day 2 (Morning Trend)

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a slow start on day 2 unlike the opening day as the Rishab Shetty starrer earned Rs 6.72cr until 12:15 PM on day 2.

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 has witnessed a thunderous response at the worldwide box office. According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has made a collection of over Rs 10cr in the overseas market on day 1 and a total of over Rs 85cr at the worldwide box office.