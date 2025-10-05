Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 4: Rishab’s Film Sees Hike In Footfalls; Beats KGF 2 With Huge Gap



Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 4: Rishab Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Kantara Chapter 1. Released on October 2, 2025, this movie has been making significant waves at the box office. Written and directed by Rishab himself, the film serves as a prequel to the acclaimed 2022 release, Kantara, which even bagged a National Award. The anticipation surrounding Kantara Chapter 1 was immense due to the massive success of Kantara making the recent release as one of the most anticipated movie of the year.

Besides Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 stars Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Kantara Chapter 1 was released in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It had a phenomenal start at the box office. In fact, it marked Rishab's highest opening day collection and ranked as the third highest opener of 2025 in India after They Call Him OG and Coolie. And now, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to pick up pace during the weekend.

Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded his highest morning occupancy so far. Yes! The movie saw a footfall of 83.31% for the Kannada version

Kantara Chapter 1 Beats KGF 2 Morning Occupancy On Day 4

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat the morning occupancy of Yash starrer KGF 2 which happens to be 55.96% on 4th day of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Report Day 4 (Morning Trend)

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a decent start on day 4 (first Sunday) and earned Rs 12.52cr until 12:15 PM today.

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".