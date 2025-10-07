Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 6: Rishab’s Film Picks Pace On 1st Tuesday; Sees 26% Hike In Footfalls

Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 6: Rishab Shetty is enjoying the triumph of his recent film, Kantara Chapter 1. Released on October 2, 2025, this movie has been a box office sensation. Rishab not only directed but also penned the script for this film, which acts as a prequel to the celebrated 2022 release, Kantara. The original Kantara even won a National Award, heightening expectations for its prequel. The cast of Kantara Chapter 1 includes Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth playing Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara.

Kantara Chapter 1 was released in several languages such as Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It had an impressive debut at the box office. Remarkably, it became Rishab's highest-grossing opening day and secured the third spot among India's top openers of 2025 after They Call Him OG and Coolie. Kantara Chapter 1 has continued to gain momentum since its release. The anticipation for this film was immense due to the success of its predecessor. However, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a massive dip in footfalls on first Monday. But the first Tuesday came with a sigh of relief.

Kantara Chapter 1 Morning Occupancy Day 6

According to a report in Sancilk, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a 26% jump in footfalls on first Tuesday and recorded a footfall of 56.74%

Kantara Chapter 1 Beats KGF Morning Occupancy On Day 6

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat the morning occupancy of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1 which happens to be 15-20% on 6th day of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Report Day 6 (Morning Trend)

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a decent start on day 6 (first Tuesday) and earned Rs 3.89cr until 12:30 PM today.

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".