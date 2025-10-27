Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Rishab Shetty Film Online

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: After a successful theatrical run, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is now ready to make its digital debut. The Kannada mythological action drama, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, will begin streaming on Prime Video from October 31, 2025. The film will be available in Kannada, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, which explored the relationship between faith, land, and tradition in a coastal village. The new chapter delves into the early origins of these beliefs, tracing how ancestral customs and divine practices took root generations earlier.

Kantara Chapter 1 Storyline

Set during the Kadamba dynasty period, the story takes audiences back to the mythical village of Kantara. At its heart is Berme, a young boy discovered near a sacred forest that the villagers hold in deep reverence. As Berme grows, he begins to uncover the mysteries surrounding the forest's rituals and its influence on the people's way of life.

The narrative unfolds as growing tensions between Kantara and a neighboring kingdom threaten the fragile harmony maintained by faith and tradition. Disputes over forest resources lead to moral and spiritual dilemmas, forcing Berme to confront the clash between human ambition and divine will.

Cast And Crew

Rishab Shetty not only directs the film but also takes on the lead role as Berme. The ensemble cast includes Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, and Jayaram in a pivotal role. The film's cinematography is handled by Arvind S. Kashyap, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed both the music and background score.

The film's detailed production design was crafted by Banglan, with Suresh serving as editor. Action sequences were choreographed by a team comprising Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput. Costume design was managed by Pragathi Shetty, and color grading was completed at Color Planet Studios in Kochi.

Digital Premiere

Following its theatrical release on October 2, 2025, the film received attention for its large-scale production and mythological themes rooted in South Indian folklore. With the OTT premiere, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is expected to reach a wider audience beyond theatres.

The film's streaming release marks another addition to Hombale Films' growing slate on Prime Video, following titles such as KGF: Chapter 1 & 2. Viewers can watch Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 starting October 31 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Prime Video.