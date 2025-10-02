Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Where To Stream Rishab Shetty Starrer Film After Its Theatrical Run

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada period mythological action drama directed and written by Rishab Shetty, officially hit theaters worldwide on October 2, 2025. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film is a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara, exploring the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva's ancestors during the Kadamba dynasty. The story unfolds against rugged landscapes, tracing the character's lineage and the lore surrounding his past.

The release coincided with Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami, with premiere shows held on October 1 across Karnataka, followed by screenings overseas. Audience responses are gradually emerging on social media, although detailed box office figures and critic reviews are still awaited.

Kantara Chapter 1: Where Will It Stream After Theatrical Run?

With the film's theatrical release underway, Kantara: Chapter 1 is now showing in cinemas across India and internationally. Home viewers will need to wait for its digital premiere, as the makers are prioritizing the theatrical run. Industry sources suggest that Amazon Prime has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights, though the exact OTT release date has not been confirmed. Nowadays, films usually make their way to digital streaming platforms around four to eight weeks after their theatrical release, depending on box office results and distribution agreements.

Kantara Chapter 1 Key Cast and Crew

Kantara Chapter 1 features Rishab Shetty as Berme, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, with Jayaram and other actors in key roles. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, production designer Banglan, and stunt choreographers Arjun Raj and Todor Lazarov, among others. Dance sequences were choreographed by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty, and sound design was handled by Oli Sound Labs. The scale of the production is evident in its extensive technical and creative crew, which also includes specialists in VFX, editing, and post-production.

Kantara: Chapter 1 remains a talking point for its period setting, action sequences, and mythological themes. For now, audiences can experience Kantara: Chapter 1 only in theaters, with its eventual OTT release expected to follow once the theatrical run concludes.