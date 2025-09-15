Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Rights: Exciting Details About Rishab Shetty's Film's Digital Deal Emerge

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Rights: With its release date fast approaching, Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 continues to remain in the spotlight. The upcoming Kannada film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, has been generating steady attention not only for its narrative premise but also for the recent reports about its post-theatrical digital release.

Reports suggested that the film's OTT streaming rights have been sold for ₹125 crore. According to a recent report by Kannada News 18, the deal was finalized during the shooting stage of the project itself. The streaming partner has been identified as Amazon Prime Video. However, an official confirmation on these developments is yet to be made.

The report comes amid frequent discussions about streaming platforms' reluctance to acquire films before their theatrical release. The scale of this agreement, however, reflects the commercial interest the prequel has attracted even prior to its release in theaters.

Release Plans and Production Team of Kantara Chapter 1

Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 explores the origins of the mythological and cultural backdrop that shaped the storyline of the 2022 film Kantara. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie is set to release on 2 October 2025.

The production team includes cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, production designer Banglan, and editor Suresh. The screenplay is co-written by Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham, while Pragathi Shetty has designed the costumes. Action sequences have been choreographed by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput.

Dance choreography is handled by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty, with sound design by Rajakrishnan M R and VFX supervision by Sanjit K V. A large team of assistant directors, line producers, and digital media partners have also contributed to the project.

The anticipation surrounding the film is high, largely due to the reception of the original Kantara, which became a widely discussed success across languages. As the theatrical release date nears, more information on the film's digital streaming is expected.