Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Rights: Rishab Shetty's Film Gears Up For Release Reportedly With Major Deal In Place

Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Deal: The upcoming Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 is generating considerable interest ahead of its theatrical release on October 2, 2025. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara and is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

Unlike the first film, which was set in a more contemporary backdrop, the new chapter is said to travel further back in time. The narrative reportedly unfolds in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka during the Kadamba dynasty of Banavasi, placing its focus on the early foundations of rituals and beliefs that shaped the cultural setting of the story. At the heart of the film lies the Bhuta Kola tradition, which is said to be explored in greater depth, alongside themes of divine guardianship of land and ancestral conflict.

The project has been in the works since November 2023, when filming began. A first look and teaser were made public on November 27, 2023, setting the tone for what viewers could expect. By July 21, 2025, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video confirming the wrap of production. More recently, on September 5, 2025, a countdown promotional video was unveiled, signaling the start of the run-up to release.

The production has involved an expansive team. Cinematography is handled by Arvind S Kashyap, with editing by Suresh. Music and background score have once again been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, marking continuity from the earlier installment. The visual scale of the film has been shaped by international stunt coordinators, extensive VFX work, and elaborate art design, all of which reflect the effort invested in recreating the mythological past.

While the theatrical release is the immediate focus, the film's post-theatrical journey has also been secured. Citing industry sources, Pinkvilla reported that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for Kantara: Chapter 1. The deal, estimated at ₹125 crore, is one of the largest for a Kannada-language film, second only to KGF: Chapter 2. Importantly, the agreement covers all language versions, meaning the film will be accessible to a wide audience once it moves to digital platforms.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Enters Final Phase Ahead of Release

It is also reported that the post-production phase of Kantara: Chapter 1 is currently underway at a rapid pace. Around 20 VFX studios from different parts of the world are said to be involved in shaping the project for a global audience.

With its release date approaching and both theatrical and streaming plans reportedly locked, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to take its place as one of the most closely watched Kannada films of 2025.