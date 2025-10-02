Kantara Chapter 1 Overseas Review: What Audiences Abroad Are Saying About Rishab Shetty's Film

Kantara Chapter 1 Overseas Review: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 had its first round of screenings on October 1, beginning with paid premiere shows in Karnataka. Following these, overseas premieres were held later in the evening, giving international audiences an early look at the film before its global theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

The film serves as a prequel to Kantara (2022) and is written and directed by Rishab Shetty under the banner of Hombale Films, produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda. It explores the mythological roots and ancestral conflicts that set the foundation for the first installment. The worldwide release has been timed to coincide with both Vijayadashami and Gandhi Jayanti, with screenings planned in eight languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Audience members who attended the overseas premieres began posting their first impressions online soon after the screenings. Much of this early feedback surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where viewers shared immediate reactions rather than detailed reviews. A selection of these early reactions is presented below.

Kantara Chapter 1 Set for Wide Release Amid Early Reactions

In India, the film is set to open with early morning shows from 6:30 am on October 2, with theaters across Karnataka and other regions preparing for full-day screenings. The release strategy mirrors the rollout of major festival releases, aiming to maximize audience turnout during the extended holiday period.

The cast of Kantara: Chapter 1 includes Rishab Shetty in the central role of Berme, alongside Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Jayaram features in a supporting part. Behind the scenes, cinematography has been handled by Arvind S. Kashyap, while the music and background score are composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Production design, costumes, art direction, stunt choreography, editing, sound, and VFX are credited to an extensive crew, underscoring the film's large-scale production effort.

With initial overseas reactions now circulating online, all eyes are on how the film will be received when it opens to a wider audience on October 2. As early social media commentary continues to emerge, the coming days are expected to provide a clearer picture of how Kantara: Chapter 1 is resonating with both domestic and international viewers.