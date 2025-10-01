Kantara Chapter 1 Premiere Show Twitter Review: How Audiences Are Reacting To Rishab Shetty's Film

Kantara Chapter 1 Premiere Show Twitter Review: Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 Kannada film Kantara, held its first premiere shows across Karnataka on October 1, 2025. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film explores the origins of the mythological and ancestral conflicts introduced in the first film.

The worldwide release is scheduled for October 2, 2025, coinciding with Vijayadashami and Gandhi Jayanti, and apart from the original Kannada version, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Spanish, and English.

In Bengaluru, the first screenings began at 5 pm, followed by multiple evening shows across various theaters. Early morning screenings on October 2, 2025, are set to start at 6:30 am.

The paid premiere shows have led many viewers to post their first reactions online. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) quickly turned into spaces where audiences shared immediate takeaways after the screening. These early comments offer an initial glimpse of how the film is being received. A few of these responses are presented below to reflect audience sentiment from the first shows. Stay tuned to this space as we update with premiere show reactions from X (formerly Twitter).

Cast and Crew of Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty stars as Berme, with Rukmini Vasanth playing Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Jayaram also appears in a supporting role. Behind the camera, Arvind S Kashyap is credited as the director of photography, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath is responsible for the music and background score. Production design is handled by Banglan, costume design by Pragathi Shetty, and art direction by Dharani Gangeputra. Action sequences are choreographed by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput.

Post-production work includes editing by Suresh, VFX supervision by Sanjit K V, and digital intermediate work at Color Planet Studios, Cochin. Sound design is managed by Oli Sound Labs with audiography by M.R. Rajakrishnan, and dubbing is handled by Suresh Guna at Renu Film Studio.

The premiere reactions on X show a range of opinions. Early engagement indicates strong interest in the film ahead of its official global release. Today's premiere shows are setting the stage for its worldwide release tomorrow, with social media expected to continue offering a window into audience reception.