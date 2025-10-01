Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres And FDFS Time: Rishab Shetty's Mythological Action Film Set For Global Release

Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres And FDFS Time: Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 Kannada film Kantara, is set to release worldwide on 2 October 2025, coinciding with Vijayadashami and Gandhi Jayanti. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film delves into the origins of the mythological and ancestral conflicts introduced in the first installment.

Ahead of its global release, premiere shows for Kantara: Chapter 1 are scheduled to begin in Karnataka later today. In Bengaluru, the first screening will start at 5 pm, and tickets are now open for booking. Following the 5 pm premiere in Bengaluru, additional shows are scheduled across various screens at 6:05 pm, 6:10 pm, 6:30 pm, 6:40 pm, 6:45 pm, 6:50 pm, 6:55 pm, 7:00 pm, 7:05 pm, 7:15 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm, 8:50 pm, 9:45 pm, 9:55 pm, 10:05 pm, 10:00 pm, 10:10 pm, 10:15 pm, 10:20 pm, 10:25 pm, and 10:30 pm.

Early morning shows in the city are planned for 6:30 am on 2 October. In the Nizam region, no premiere shows are planned today, with the first screenings set to start tomorrow at 7:45 am, according to Mythri Movie Distributors LLP.

Apart from Kannada, the film reportedly will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Spanish, and English, catering to audiences across India and overseas. Rishab Shetty stars as Berme, with Rukmini Vasanth playing Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Jayaram also appears in a supporting role, joining a broader ensemble cast.

Behind The Scenes Of Kantara Chapter 1

The technical crew includes Arvind S Kashyap as director of photography, B. Ajaneesh Loknath handling music and background score, Banglan as production designer, Pragathi Shetty as costume designer, and Dharani Gangeputra as art director. Action sequences are choreographed by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput. Post-production involves Suresh (editor), Sanjit K V (VFX supervisor), and Color Planet Studios (digital intermediate). Sound design is managed by Oli Sound Labs with audiography by M.R. Rajakrishnan, and dubbing is handled by Suresh Guna at Renu Film Studio.

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues Hombale Films' exploration of large-scale narratives following the success of the KGF series and Salaar. Its premiere shows today mark the beginning of its rollout ahead of the global release tomorrow.