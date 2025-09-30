Kantara Chapter 1 Early REVIEW: Is Rishab Shetty's Film Worth Watching? Review Goes Viral Before Release

Kantara Chapter 1 early review: As Kantara Chapter 1 prepares for its grand debut in the cinema halls, the anticipation for the folm has reached its peak. This Kannada mythological action drama has already stirred excitement among film enthusiasts across India. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, it promises to delve into the origins of the story that captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and distinctive style.

Rishab Shetty, who not only directs but also stars in the film, takes viewers back to the beginnings of this tale. Unlike its predecessor, which introduced a mysterious village's traditions and conflicts, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the deeper roots of these mythological beliefs and ancestral struggles.

Take a Poll

Kantara Chapter 1 Review (Early) Before Release: Is Film Worth Watching?

Rishab Shetty reprises his role as the central character, infusing the story with intensity and authenticity. Fans are eager to see how this prequel ties into the original movie while expanding on the universe that made a significant impact last year.

The film is set to hit theatres during Dusshera, with an official release date of October 2. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, this eagerly awaited prequel has been a hot topic since its powerful trailer was released.

Kantara Chapter 1 promises to offer a fresh perspective on the story's origins while maintaining the elements that made its predecessor a cultural phenomenon. As audiences prepare for this cinematic journey, expectations are high for another captivating experience.

Is Kantara Chapter 1 worth watching? A review on a Telugu website went viral before the release, describing the film as a 'must-watch'.

According to a report on Telugu FilmyFocus, people who watched Kantara Chapter 1 praised the presentation of the film, calling it 'grander than Kantara'. "The music, background score, and cinematography are top notch. Rishab Shetty's performance is intense and power-packed," the report said.