Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Hombale Films' Crosses 107M Views & 3.4M Likes Within A Day!

Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1 emerges as the biggest cinematic event of the year. After the phenomenal success of Kantara in 2022, audiences had been eagerly awaiting its prequel. The makers' prolonged silence only deepened the mystery, keeping anticipation at its peak. Now, with the trailer finally unveiled, the year's most awaited announcement has roared onto the scene. Laden with spine-tingling moments and soul-stirring visuals, the trailer doesn't just meet expectations, it surpasses them, setting the stage for a cinematic storm like no other.

It has now created history by garnering 107M+ views and 3.4M+ likes in just 24 hours. Such a massive response to a trailer is indeed a rare phenomenon to witness.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a thrilling poster celebrating the trailer's success, highlighting its achievement of 107M+ views and 3.4M+ likes within 24 hours. They further captioned it -

"107M+ Views & 3.4M+ Likes in 24 hours...

The Trailer of #KantaraChapter1 takes the internet by storm, igniting massive excitement everywhere.

Watch #KantaraChapter1 Trailer now - (Link in BIO)

In cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2"

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films' most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film's powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Moreover, Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45-50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.