Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Out Now: Glimpse Into The Mythological World Of Rishab Shetty’s Film – Watch Here

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Released: The much-awaited trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1, the upcoming Kannada mythological action drama, was released today, September 22, at 12:45 PM. The film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, serves as a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara and will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions. The trailer offers the first detailed look at the film's world and characters ahead of its theatrical release scheduled for October 2, 2025.

Filming for Kantara: Chapter 1 began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser unveiled later that month. Rishab Shetty, who also plays a pivotal role in the movie, portrays Berme, a character with extraordinary abilities. The trailer, available in all five languages, gives viewers a closer look at the film's mythological backdrop and hints at conflicts rooted in ancestral traditions introduced in the previous installment. Check out the official trailer here:

Key Technical Crew Behind Kantara: Chapter 1

The technical team behind the film features Arvind S Kashyap as director of photography and co-writers Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham working alongside Rishab Shetty on the screenplay. B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed both the soundtrack and background score, with music production handled by Bobby C R and ABBS Studios. Production design is overseen by Banglan, while costumes are designed by Pragathi Shetty and art direction by Dharani Gangeputra.

Action and stunts have been coordinated by a team of choreographers including Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput. Dance sequences were arranged by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty. The film's visual effects are supervised by Sanjit K V, and the sound design is by Rajakrishnan M R, with editing handled by Suresh.

Additional production responsibilities include line producers Suhas Shetty and Akshay Bellad and executive producers Adarsh J. A. and Pramod Shetty. Digital media promotion is managed by Silly Monks, Spice Media, Divo, and Khushi Ads, with PR handled by Prasad Bhimanadham and Shreya Unchalli.

The trailer release marks a key step in the film's promotional campaign, building anticipation as Kantara: Chapter 1 moves closer to its theatrical debut.