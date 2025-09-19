Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Release Date & Time Announced: Hombale Films Shares Movie Glimpse Update

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Release Details: The makers of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 have confirmed the release date and time of the film's trailer. The much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit will have its trailer unveiled on September 22 at 12:45 PM, ahead of the film's theatrical launch on October 2, 2025.

The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also helmed the original Kantara. Produced under the Hombale Films banner by Vijay Kiragandur, Chapter 1 revisits the world established in the first installment, this time exploring the beginnings of the mythological traditions and ancestral struggles that shaped the earlier story.

In their official announcement on social media, the production house described the upcoming trailer as a chance for viewers to "get a glimpse into the world of Kantara Chapter 1 and witness the rise of a legend."

Credits and Crew

The project features a large technical and creative team. Arvind S Kashyap is handling cinematography, while the screenplay has been co-written by Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham along with Rishab Shetty. The music and background score are being composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, who also worked on the original film, with additional music production handled at ABBS Studios by Bobby C R and Ajaneesh Loknath.

The production design is overseen by Banglan, with Pragathi Shetty in charge of costumes and Dharani Gangeputra as art director. Suresh serves as the film's editor, while Sanjit K V supervises VFX. Sound design is by Rajakrishnan M R.

Stunt sequences involve an international and local team of choreographers, including Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput. Dance choreography is being managed by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty.

On the production front, the film is backed by executive producers Adarsh J A and Pramod Shetty, with line producers Suhas Shetty and Akshay Bellad coordinating. A large team is credited in the direction department, production management, digital promotions, and visual publicity.

Release Plans

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 will arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2025. Positioned as a mythological action drama, the film is expected to expand on the themes of faith, folklore, and generational conflict that defined its predecessor. With the trailer release around the corner, audiences will soon have a clearer look at how the prequel aims to build on the universe introduced three years ago.